Make in India: Samsung To Start Manufacturing Laptops In Noida Plant This Year

New Delhi: Samsung, a prominent player in the Korean electronics industry, is set to commence laptop manufacturing at its Noida factory in India this year, as confirmed by TM Roh, the President and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. The company is actively preparing for this initiative and highlights India's growing significance as a manufacturing hub for Samsung, which considers India its second-largest manufacturing base.

Roh asserted that "Noida is a very important production base for Samsung. It is the second-largest base for Samsung. There may be some changes at the plant to optimize it as per global demand, but what remains unchanged is the fact that it is an important base for us."

Notably, Samsung's Noida plant has started making feature phones, wearables, smartphones, and tablets. Now, the Korean electronics giant is gearing up to manufacture laptops this year. (Also Read: iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead Of India Launch On February 22; Check Expected Price, Key Specs)

In July 2018, Samsung unveiled the world's largest mobile factory in Noida, intending to double its current mobile phone production capacity from 68 million units per year to 120 million units per year at the new facility.

The company mentioned that "Our Noida factory, the world’s largest mobile factory, is a symbol of Samsung’s strong commitment to India and a shining example of the success of the Government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. Samsung is a long-term partner of India. We ‘Make in India,’ ‘Make for India,’ and now, we will ‘Make for the World.’ (Also Read: Honor X9b 5G Official Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Price, Specs)

Samsung stated that its Noida factory, established in 1996, stood among the pioneer global electronics manufacturing facilities established in India.