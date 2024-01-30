Realme 12 Pro 5G+ Bank Offers In India: Grab Exciting Deals With No-Cost EMI Options

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced the Realme 12 Pro 5G series in India. The company has unveiled two handset lineups: the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones. Both the Realme smartphones come in Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige color options. Additionally, the Realme 12 Pro+ comes in the Explorer Red version, which will be exclusively available in the country. Both the newly launched smartphones will be available online and offline starting February 6.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Bank Offers

As part of the launch offers, the company is providing an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank cards. The online pre-booking for the devices begins today, January 30, offering Rs 2,000 bank discounts, an additional Rs 1,000 exchange discount, and no-cost EMI options. It's worth noting that offline pre-bookings are currently available in stores. On Realme.com, purchasers can also opt for a bundle, adding the Wireless 3 for Rs 999 or the Air 5 for Rs 2,499 during the purchase. (Also Read: Honor X9b 5G Official Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Price, Specs)

Realme 12 Pro 5G+ Price

The Realme 12 Pro 5G+ is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant in India, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999, and the 12 GB RAM/256GB variant comes at Rs 33,999.

Realme 12 Pro 5G Price

The Realme 12 Pro 5G will be available in India at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 26,999.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The device boasts a striking 6.7-inch display featuring a remarkable brightness of 950 nits and a smooth 120Hz curved vision display, ensuring vibrant visuals and seamless user experience.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset, promising robust performance and efficient connectivity. The smartphone comes in two distinct colours - Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences. The camera setup is equally impressive, with a periscope lens, complemented by optical image stabilization (OIS) support for stunning and shake-free captures.

Running on the cutting-edge UI 5.0 based on Android 14, the device introduces a 3D VC Cooling System for enhanced thermal management, ensuring sustained performance during multiple tasks. (Also Read: Android Makes eSIM Transfer Between Phones Easier, Users In India Might Experience Delay)

Realme 12 Pro 5G specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The Realme 12 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Soc and 5,000mAh battery, which can be fully charged in around 28 minutes using the 67W SUPERVOOC charger included in the box.

It runs on Android 14 out of the box, based on Realme UI 5.0. The camera packs a triple camera setup including a telephoto and an ultra-wide angle lens. The primary sensor comes with a 50MP lens with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).