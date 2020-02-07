Instagram launches unique feature, will now help users know whom to unfollow

Trying its best to become a user-friendly and interactive platform, photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram is launching a new feature in which it will give its users unfollow suggestions which will include profiles they hardly interact with. The purpose of the new feature is to allow the user get more of what they like instead of feeds which are less of their interest. This new feature will also help the users create a sort community of close friends and avoid boring or less active followers in the profile.

CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, took to Twitter and informed about the new feature saying, ''As of today you can see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least... Now you can tap “Following” on your profile and manage everything from there.''

As of today you can see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least... Now you can tap “Following” on your profile and manage everything from there. pic.twitter.com/IjaBn1MrGB — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 6, 2020

Talking about the new feature Instagram spokesperson told Techchruch, ''Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about — but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change.'' He added, ''Whether you graduate, move to a new city, or become obsessed with a new interest and find a community, we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests.''

Keeping the new feature easily sorted with one-tap access for its user Instagram wrote, ''Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there.''

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr — Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

The filtered feed will help user spend more time in the app which will ultimately help the site gain more ad views. The unfollow feature also makes it clear that Instagram is not just about numbers but more about the good feed. The Facebook-owned social media platform time and again comes up with interesting features to give its user a new and good experience of social networking.

It will be interesting to see how Instagram users react to the new feature and will it able to fulfil its objectives.