Instagram’s new 'Collab' feature may let creators co-author posts, Reels

New Delhi: Instagram is working on a new ‘Collab' feature that will allow the users of the social media platform to collaborate with others on Feed Posts and Reels. The Facebook-owned social media platform is currently testing the yet-to-be-launched features in two key markets: India and the UK.

In a statement, Instagram said that collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on the social media platform. “With 'Collab', you can invite a collaborator to your Feed Post and Reels and so they can share the content with their followers," the company added.

Both the users will be shown as authors of the content posted on Instagram. Their followers will be able to see the names of both the creators on the posts shown in their feeds.

"Only public accounts who are receiving the test experience can be invited to 'Collab'/co-author. Once the account has accepted the collaboration invite, they will be added to the tag screen and also noted in the header of your post," the statement said.

The content created in collaboration will be shown to the followers of both the creators, Instagram said in a statement. "This (Colllab feature) is only testing with a small percentage of our global community now," the company said.

In a bid to expand its user base in India, Instagram has been testing a slew of new features in the country. For starters, the social media platform first tested the 'Reels' feature in India, which is now a big success for the platform, bringing millions of views and raking in money via ads.

Moreover, Instagram first tested its Live Rooms feature in India along with other key markets. Using the Live Rooms feature, four users can go live on the social media platform.