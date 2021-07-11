Instagram user? Here’s how to change or reset your Explore feed

Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram has been one of the most popular social media platforms over the years, thanks to its addition of new features like Reels and others. It also gives an option for users to share creative content and follow favourite celebrities.

Meanwhile, these suggestions appear in the Instagram Explore section. Suggestions can be useful but then it also stops users from exploring new things and diverse content.

But Instagram comes up with the settings option where it allows users to rest or even change the Explore section in the app.

Here’s how to reset the Instagram Explore section:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Tap on your profile icon on the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 3: Now, tap on the burger menu icon on the top right corner of the app.

Step 4: At the bottom, tap on the Settings option.

Step 5: Now tap on the Security option.

Step 6: Under the Data and History section, look for the Search History option and tap on it.

Step 7: Now tap on the Clear All option.

Step 8: Now, you will get a prompt asking if you want to clear your search history. Tap on the Clear All option.

Here’s how to change the Explore section on Instagram:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Tap on the magnifying glass search icon in the bottom row of the app.

Step 3: Next, select a post that you do not like.

Step 4: Now, tap the three-dot menu icon of the particular post.

Step 5: Now, tap on the Not Interested button and the post will be removed from the feed.

