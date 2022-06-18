Internet Explorer fan erects tombstone in its memory, says THIS

New Delhi: The iconic Internet Explorer has finally been retired by Microsoft. Despite the fact that the web browser was frequently mocked, many individuals are saddened by its demise. The Internet Explorer browser, which was first published in 1995 as part of a Windows 95 add-on package, couldn't keep up with the times and its competitors. While Microsoft's 27-year legacy came to an end on June 15, it sparked a wave of nostalgia among internet users. In the 1990s and early 2000s, those who used the browser for business, or even at schools and homes, expressed their positive recollections of it on social media. One South Korean man became so upset that he created an Internet Explorer tombstone.

In the South Korean city of Gyueongju, a man has erected a tombstone atop a roof. "He was a good tool to download other browsers," reads the inscription on the monument. In a post titled "Remembering his outstanding achievements," the Internet Explorer enthusiast apparently uploaded photos of the memorial. People in South Korea were legally forced to use Internet Explorer for shopping and banking until 2014, according to a report. The South Korean authorities apparently used Microsoft's ActiveX component to create 'digital certificates' for people's personal information.

Someone built a real tombstone of Internet Explorer in Korea. "He was a good tool to download other browsers." https://t.co/42vnkoQshd pic.twitter.com/ud3SMiyLNp — Soonson Kwon (@ksoonson) June 15, 2022

On June 15, Microsoft shut down Internet Explorer, over 27 years after it was first released in 1995. Microsoft has been urging Windows 10 customers to switch to Microsoft Edge, which it describes as a "faster, more secure, and contemporary browser." "Internet Explorer (IE) is officially retired and out of service as of today, June 15, 2022," announced Sean Lyndersay, General Manager, Microsoft Edge Enterprise, in a blog post. People may still be able to see Internet Explorer on their devices, but when they click to open it, Microsoft Edge will open with access to IE mode, according to the blog post.

Some versions of Internet Explorer, such as "all currently in-support Windows 10 LTSC releases (including IoT), Windows Server versions and Windows 10 China Government Edition," Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 with Extended Security Updates (ESUs), will continue to be supported by Microsoft.