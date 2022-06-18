Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 18 June: Here's how to redeem code

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royale game in which players are pitted against one another in a battle royale with only one winner at the end. Garena Free Fire has been enhanced in this edition. The Indian authorities banned PUBG in the same way it prohibited Garena Free Fire, although users can still use Garena Free Fire Max. The game has been taken down from the App Store, however it is still available on Google Play.

Players can choose their starting position in the game, as well as buy weapons and resources to expand their battlefield. It has the most internet downloads from both the Play Store and the App Store. It was created by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 participants competing in 10-minute rounds.

111 Dots studio's developers are constantly updating alpha-numeric codes to enable gamers to earn free gifts on a daily basis. The use of these codes allows players to unlock specific steps and earn various reward points.

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes can be redeemed in this step-by-step process.

HOW TO REDEEM THE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES:

Step 1: The official website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Gamers can then use their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK accounts to log in.

Step 3: The players can then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text field and proceed by clicking the confirm button.

Step 4: Following the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for double-checking. 'OK' should be selected.

Step 5: Players can claim their rewards in the in-game mail section once the codes have been successfully redeemed.

Check the codes for June 18 below:

FF7W SM7C N44Z

FFA9 UV8X 4H7D

9EHDK5GDEW6DRDM5

FF46 OC2II VYU

JIJY L8T4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8F8U Q5XP DKA7

MV9C Q97L QJOL

FXCV BNNK DSXC

FOKM JNLV CXSD

DWF3F71VE2D708EK

FFTQ T5PR MCNX

FF7W 7M0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 E811 YL2D

FFX6 0C4II VYU

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

88KN XUB9 6C9P

8F9U QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q27L QJOL

FX8V BNMK DSXC

3GF3851KB8H4JE2A

FF12 NYW9 4A00