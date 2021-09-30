Internet shutdown to affect common people real or fake? Here is what we know

New Delhi: If you’re reading this, then your internet is probably working completely fine, in contrast to the warning of an internet shutdown starting from today, September 30. Previously, several media reports had previously suggested that from Sept 30 onwards, some users are likely to face hiccups in accessing the internet.

The news of an internet shutdown has come on the backdrop of the expiration of millions of SSL/HTTPS certificates issued by Let’s Encrypt, a non-profit that issued HTTPS certificates for free.

What are HTTPS certificates?

For those uninitiated, HTTPS certificates provide additional encryption to the websites, protecting them from online hacks. They ensure that communication between the computer/device of a user with the online website remains safe.

However, most of the companies charge money for issuing HTTPS certificates. Their cost usually depends on the security level that the website needs. In contrast, Let’s Encrypt used to issue free certificates.

Do you need to worry?

Previously. reports had also suggested that Android and iOS devices were to experience internet blackout from today onwards. However, it has now come to the attention that only older devices, especially those running on macOS 2016 or older operating systems or Windows XP or older, are likely to be affected. Also Read: Gold Price Today, 30 September 2021: Gold prices sinks below 45,800, cheaper by nearly Rs 10,300 from record highs

The expired certificates are also likely to create troubles for users accessing the internet on older PlayStations. Coming to the good news, none of the Android users is expected to be affected by this because Let’s Encrypt’s certificate for such devices will expire only after 2035, as the firm moved to an ISRG Root X1 certificate. Also Read: PM-KISAN: Last chance to get Rs 4000 today, know what you need to do and documents you have to submit