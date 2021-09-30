Gold Price Today, 30 September 2021: Gold prices sinks below 45,800, cheaper by nearly Rs 10,300 from record highs

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness downward trend as compared to its all time highs. On Thursday, gold prices for December delivery at MCX opened at Rs 45,840 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 45769.

Gold still cheaper by Rs 10,300 from record highs

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold. In August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. At 13.43 hrs, gold prices for December delivery at MCX was trading at Rs 45889 per 10 grams, which is still cheaper by Rs 10,302.

According to experts, gold prices may fall further in the coming days. The price of gold in the domestic market is close to the low level of 6 months

You can easily find out the rates of gold sitting at your home. For this, you just have to give a missed call to this number 8955664433 and a message will come on your phone, in which you can check the latest rates.

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by Rs 264 to Rs 45,123 per 10 gram with recovery in global precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 44,859 per 10 gram. Silver also jumped Rs 362 to Rs 58,825 per kilogram from Rs 58,463 per kilogram in the previous trade.

