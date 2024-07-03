Advertisement
APPLE

Apple Announces India-Centric Features In iOS 18 With New Fonts, Multilingual Siri For iPhone Users

With iOS 18, Apple's Siri will be able to understand Indian English commands combined with phrases from nine languages: Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple Announces India-Centric Features In iOS 18 With New Fonts, Multilingual Siri For iPhone Users Image Credit: Apple (Official Website)

New Delhi: Apple has announced India-centric tailored features for iOS 18, which is rolling out for iPhone models later this year. These India-centric features include new customization options and improved language support for the default keyboard, Siri, and Translate app, tailored specifically for users in the country.

Apple's latest mobile operating system, iOS 18, designed to enhance eligible iPhones, will also introduce improved controls for users with two phone numbers. Notably, iOS 18 made its debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. 

What's New in iOS 18?

With iOS 18, users can now customize their Lock Screen clock to display the time in numerals using 12 Indian languages. On iOS 17, Apple allowed users to pick from English, Arabic (Indic), Devanagari, Khmer, and Burmese numerals, with plans to add more languages later this year. (Also Read: MSI Launches Its First-Ever Windows 11-Based Gaming Console And Laptop In India; Check Specs, Price)

Moreover, users will also be able to customize the font weight and colour while setting up the Lock Screen and their Contact Poster. The upcoming update will support Arabic, Arabic Indic, Bangla, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Meitei, Odia, Ol Chiki, and Telugu.

What's New in Siri on iOS 18?

With iOS 18, Apple will update Siri to respond to queries made in Hindi. Adding further, Siri will be able to understand Indian English commands combined with phrases from nine languages: Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Realme C63 Vs Moto G24 Power; Which Phone Wins Battery Battle Under Rs 10,000?)

What's New in the Keyboard with iOS 18?

The default keyboard on iOS 18 will support typing in two more Indian languages, using Latin characters for English input. While typing in English, users can also enter text in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, with trilingual predictive typing support.

