Mobile Phone Under Rs 10000; Realme C63 Vs Moto G24 Power, Realme C63 Specs, Moto G24 Power Price

Realme C63 Vs Moto G24 Power: If you are planning to buy a budget-friendly smartphone under Rs 10,000 then both devices stand out as compelling options. The Realme C63 and Moto G24 Power are two standout contenders.

Both Realme and Motorola have packed these devices with impressive features, offering excellent performance, robust battery life, and a range of functionalities tailored to meet the needs of everyday users.

The Realme C63 is equipped with innovative AI-based features like Air Gestures and Rainwater Smart Touch, enhancing user interaction and convenience. On the other hand, the Moto G24 Power also runs on Android 14 but comes with Motorola's My UX custom skin, providing a distinct and personalized touch.

Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a casual user looking for your next phone, then this comparison will help you make an informed decision on which device best suits your needs and pocket. Both devices aim to deliver exceptional value for money, but which one truly holds the upper hand? Let's dive into a detailed comparison to find out.

Realme C63 Vs Moto G24 Power Colour Options And Storage:

The Realme C63 comes in Leather Blue and Jade Green colour options and is offered in a 4GB + 128GB storage option only. Meanwhile, the Moto G24 Power comes in two colour options: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. The handset comes in two storage options: 4GB RAM+128GB and the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, respectively.

Realme C63 Vs Moto G24 Power Price:

The Realme C63 smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. On the other hand, the Moto G24 Power is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the top model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Realme C63 Vs Moto G24 Power Display:

The Realme C63 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Moto G24 Power boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display, offering a crisp resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a brightness of up to 500 nits.

Realme C63 Vs Moto G24 Power Battery:

The Realme C63 is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. On the other hand, the Moto G24 Power is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery supported by 30W turbocharging.

Realme C63 Vs Moto G24 Power Processor:

The Realme C63 is powered by the UNISOC T612 chipset, which is a dated chipset launched in 2022. Meanwhile, the Moto G24 Power is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor for efficient performance.

Realme C63 Vs Moto G24 Power Camera:

The Realme C63 sports a 50MP rear camera with a depth sensor and LED flash at the back. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter at the front. Meanwhile, the Moto G24 Power features a 50MP rear camera, complemented by a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP front camera dedicated to capturing stunning selfies and facilitating video chats.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.