New Delhi:Are you planning to buy an iPhone 12 Mini? There is good news for you as the phone is up for grabs under Rs 50,000. Flipkart is offering amazing discounts on iPhone 12 Mini. The 64GB variant with 5.4 inch Super Retina XDR Display, dual camera setup, 12 MP front camera and A14 Bionic chip is available at a 16% discount on the ecommerce website. However, an additional fee of Rs 29 will be given by you as secured packaging fees in order to avail the discount.

Flipkart is offering a discount of 16% on iPhone 12 Mini which brings the cost of iPhone to Rs 49,999. Which means, you can save Rs 9,901 on the iPhone. Notably, this amazing offer is available for all colours of iPhone 12 Mini. Besides the discount, there is also an exchange offer available on buying the smartphone. If you exchange the old smartphone in order to buy an iPhone 12 mini, you can get a Rs 12,500 discount. However, that may completely depend on the model and conditions of the phone. Read More: What an example of humility! Twitter CEO seen serving coffee to employees at London office

You can also club these discounts with the bank offers and freebies on the smartphones. Axis Bank is offering a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Also the freebies include BYJU'S Live Classes of Rs 999, Gaana Plus subscription for 3 months and Bitcoin worth Rs 201. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 4 July: Check website, steps to redeem

Here's how to buy iPhone 12 Mini on Flipkart:

Go to Flipkart and look for the iPhone 12 Mini.

Choose the iPhone model you want to buy.

If you wish to buy the iPhone 12 mini by exchanging your previous smartphone, select 'Buy with Exchange.'

Make your payment by clicking Buy Now. While making a payment, you can also use the bank offers available on the iPhone if you have the card that is eligible.

