New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 04, 2022

FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS

AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI

RGY1-TG4F-VBE4

JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ

FY87-HYBT-VGFC

VXSB-EN4K-56I9

Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS

3EAW-QSD2-CV3G

TER5-F43E-SWAS

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FJK8-SL6W-Q203

9ER8-FG7H-BYU4

JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U

Y54E-RF3G-BE4E

F6C5-X4SA-3QWE

2DF3-GHRT-UG76

5FD4-SQED-2FV3

B4J5-TIY8-H765

DR8S-F2VB-N4J5

KTIY-8H76-B8V5

CDRS-F5EV-456I

FH3R-NF1B-VD8S

A52E-Q12Q-6E3D

SCX4-VB21-HD85

EY64-5RF3-GB7D

GD8H-JEUI-84I7

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, July 04 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)