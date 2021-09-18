iPhone 13 pre-orders in India: Vodafone announce 100% cashback offer, here’s how to avail it

Apple iPhone 13 series has been launched now; its pre-order starts from September 17 and will go on sale in India on September 24.

The iPhone 13 series include the vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As the Apple iPhone 13 readies itself for sale in India, Vodafone Idea also known as Vi, has revealed that its subscribers can pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup in India starting September 18 via myvi.com, Vi App and its over 270 retail outlets across the country.

Vodafone Idea had further announced that the iPhone 13 models will be up for sale and delivery from September 25.

Interested users who can pre-order the iPhone 13 will be able to get the product on the first day of the phone's availability in India. Besides that, there is an attractive offer for its postpaid subscribers which will provide a 100% cash back on the first month of rental more than six months as bill discount to users to its postpaid subscribers who have the company’s premium REDX plans including Redx Rs 1099, RedX Family Rs 1,699 among others.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 69,990 in India while the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 79,990 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 99,900 in India.

iPhone 13’s 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900 in India while the 256GB and the 512GB variants are priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900 in India.

iPhone 13 Pro’s 128GB variant costs Rs 119,900 while the 256GB variant costs Rs 1,29,900. The 512GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,49,900 while the 1TB variant costs Rs 1,69,900 in India.

iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 128GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900 while the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,39,900. The 512GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,59,900 while the 1TB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,79,900 in India.

Live TV

#mute