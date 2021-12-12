iPhone 13 Pro for free? Here’s what you need to know

New Delhi: The majority of consumers desire to get an Apple iPhone. The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the most recent models. iPhones, on the other hand, are outrageously pricey. But what if we told you that the price of the iPhone 13 Pro had dropped dramatically? So much so that Apple is giving out the iPhone 13 Pro for free. Yes, you read that correctly. If you're looking for a decent deal on an iPhone ahead of the holiday season in the United States, now is the time to buy. AT&T is offering the iPhone 13 Pro for free. The iPhone 13 Pro is available for free, but only with a trade-in, and customers must choose an AT&T unlimited plan in addition to that.

The retail price of the iPhone 13 Pro in 128 GB is $999.99. The thrill, on the other hand, comes from the notion that you can get the iPhone 13 Pro for free. New and existing customers can save up to $1000 on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to information posted on att.com. It should be noted that this offer is only available for a short time. So, if you're thinking about getting the iPhone 13 Pro for free, here's everything you need to know:

You will need to do the following:

1. You must buy an eligible smartphone on a qualifying installment contract, which includes taxes on the full retail price (up front) and a $30 activation/upgrade charge.

2. Activate/maintain postpaid unlimited voice and internet wireless service (minimum $75/month before discounts for new unlimited subscribers). If the network is busy, AT&T may momentarily decrease data speeds.

3. Within 30 days after activation, trade in a qualifying smartphone in good functioning condition.

Then you will get:

1. With a smartphone trade-in value of $290 or more, you can get up to $1000 in bill credits.

2. With a minimum trade-in value of $95 on a smartphone, you can get up to $800 in bill credits.

3. With a minimum trade-in value of $35, you can get up to $350 in bill credits.

The following are some key points to remember about acquiring the iPhone 13 Pro for free:

1. Credits begin within three bills after the trade-in is completed, according to att.com, and will be applied in equal quantities over the length of the payment plan. Once bill credits begin, you will receive catch-up credits. The maximum credit amount will not exceed the lower of the device cost or the maximum credit amount specified above.

2. If you cancel wireless service, your credits will expire, and you will be responsible for the outstanding balance on the device's instalment agreement.

3.Device credits will stop for new lines if you discontinue service on any existing line on your account within 90 days of activating the line under this promotion.

4.If using the AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up, the client is responsible for the additional $5/mo Next Up upgrade feature and will not receive any credits.

