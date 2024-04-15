Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs And Early Bird Sale Offers

New Delhi: Realme has launched the 'P' series smartphones in the Indian market which includes Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G. The Realme P1 5G smartphone is offered in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red colour options.

Meanwhile, the Realme P1 Pro 5G smartphone comes in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red shades.

Realme P1 5G Price And Early Bird Sale Offers

The Realme P1 5G comes with storage options: 6GB+128GB and 8GB + 256GB. For the base model 6GB+128GB, the smartphone is priced at Rs 15,999 and the 8GB + 256GB carries a price tag of Rs 18,999.

The early bird sale will starts today at 6:00 PM and last till 8 PM via Flipkart and realme.com with offers up to Rs 2,000. (Also Read: OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut For Second Time; Check New Price, Bank Offers)

Realme P1 Pro 5G Price And Early Bird Sale Offers

The Realme P1 Pro 5G comes with storage options: 6GB+128GB and 8GB + 256GB. For the base model 6GB+128GB, the smartphone is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 8GB +256GB carries a price tag of Rs 22,999.

The smartphone's first sale is set to take place on April 22 April at 6:00 pm via Flipkart and realme.com. Consumer can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for SBI, ICICI, and HDFC Bank card holders.

Both Realme P1 5G series models, as well as the Realme Buds T110 and the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi version, will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Realme India website. The latter will go on sale from 12pm IST on April 19.

Realme P1 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, featuring an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness reaching 2,000 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth interaction.

It is Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

In the camera department, a 50-megapixel primary sensor and, 2-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter at the front.

Moreover, it carries an IP54 rating for dust resistance. The smartphone also features Rainwater Touch and Mini Capsule 2.0 to enhance usability. The handset is also equipped with a 7-layer VC cooling system ensuring efficient heat dissipation during intense gaming sessions.

Realme P1 Pro 5G Specifications:

The Pro variant mirrors the Realme P1 5G's OS, battery, and charging. The new handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and Adreno GPU. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with a stunning 120Hz refresh rate and peaks at 950 nits brightness.

Notably, the smartphone comes with the Rainwater Touch feature in the base model. It elevates durability with an IP65 rating for dust resistance and other particles. (Also Read: Google Rolls Out Android 15 beta 1 Update For Pixel Devices; Check Features, How To Install)

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor featuring optical image stabilization (OIS). For selfies and video chats, There is a 16MP shooter at the front.