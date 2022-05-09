New Delhi: The upcoming Apple iPhone 14, like all the past iPhones is getting its fair share of attention in the online media. Ever since the reports of iPhone 14 soon hitting the markets arrived, the buzz around its specs and price has also been ceaseless.

@Shadow_Leak that keeps posting on tech Leaks has shared some detailed information regarding the price and features of the upcoming iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max.

The tipster has said that the price of the iPhone 14 6GB+128GB will be around UDD 799 while the price of iPhone 14 Max will be USD 899. This in Indian currency comes to around Rs 62,000 and Rs 70,000 respectively.

As per the online tipster, the following is going to be iPhone 14 Specifications

iPhone 14 Specifications

6.06" Flexible OLED Screen

(2532×1170) Resolution & 460 PPI

120Hz Refresh Rate

A15 Bionic (5nm TSMC)

6GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB/256GB Storage

Face ID

Dual Rear Camera [12MP+12MP(UW)]

Notch 6GB+128GB: $799 — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) May 3, 2022

The following is going to be iPhone 14 Max Specifications

iPhone 14 Max Specifications

6.68" Flexible OLED Screen

(2778×1284) Resolution & 458 PPI

90Hz Refresh Rate

A15 Bionic (5nm TSMC)

6GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB/256GB Storage

Dual Rear Camera (12MP+12MP)

Face ID

Notch 6GB+128GB: $899 — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) May 5, 2022

Other than the iPhone 14 series, Apple is set to launch several new products this year, including the MacBooks powered by the M2 chipset and a 27-inch iMac Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max processor.