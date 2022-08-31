iPhone 14 Pro models likely to come with new ultra-wide camera

New Delhi: As a tech giant, Apple is all set to unveil its next-generation iPhones, a new report claims that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a new ultra-wide camera. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a new ultra-wide camera with a bigger sensor for enhanced low light sensitivity will be included in the iPhone 14 series Pro models, but the technology will be significantly more expensive.

"I predict two iPhone 14 Pro models' ultra-wide cameras will upgrade to 1.4Aum (vs. iPhone 13 Pro's 1.0Aum). CIS (CMOS image sensor), VCM (voice coil motor), and CCM (compact camera module) have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade, with about 70 percent, 45 percent, and 40 percent," Kuo wrote on Twitter. (Also Read: No RONA-DHONA, work 18 hours a day,' CEO gets brutally trolled for a message to freshers)

"Other components' price increases are limited. Sony (CIS), Minebea (first VCM supplier), Largan (second supplier), and LG Innotek (CCM) are the significant beneficiaries of the ultra-wide camera upgrade," it added. (Also Read: EPFO pensioners alert! Now submit Life Certificate at any time of the year --Here is how to do it online)

Recently, Kuo said that iPhone 14 might come with its long-rumoured satellite communication feature that is likely to be used in emergencies for texting or voice services. The company's flagship product launch event for this year will take place on September 7.

The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models -- a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports.