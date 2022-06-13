iPhone 14 may come with THIS selfie camera upgrade: Details here

New Delhi: According to market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 selfie camera will offer some of the most significant advancements of all time, including focusing support. In addition, the new iPhone model is rumoured to include a six-piece lens, as opposed to the five-piece lens seen on current versions. According to reports, Apple evaluated a list of suppliers for the iPhone 14 series' selfie camera. Sony, Largan, and LG Innotek may be the primary providers to improve the situation.

In a Medium post, Kuo outlined the enhancements to the iPhone 14's front camera that we should expect. The next model is rumoured to contain an autofocus camera, which is an enhancement above the current iPhone models' fixed-focus selfie camera. It is expected to make substantial advancements in the area of selfies and video capture.

The iPhone 14's selfie camera is believed to include hardware enhancements such as Voice Coil Motor (VCM) support for focusing on objects. To lock the focus, it will employ the lens' mechanical movement.

The six-piece lens for the selfie camera is also claimed to be available from Apple.

The focusing technology on the iPhone 14 will come from Genius and Cowell, according to Kuo. While Genius, based in the United States, is claimed to be the major source for the six-piece lens, Cowell, a subsidiary of Luxshare, is said to be the new supplier for VCM technology.

Apple is rumoured to have kept Sony as the sensor manufacturer for the iPhone 14's selfie camera. LG Innotek and Cowell are also claimed to be the two companies that supply the colour correction matrix (CCM) technology.

The lenses for the iPhone 14's selfie camera are rumoured to be made by Genius and Largan, while the VCM technology will be shared by Alps and Luxshare.

Apple appears to be reducing its reliance on Chinese manufacturers for the iPhone 14 by acquiring new component suppliers for the selfie camera.

Kuo's latest projections are anticipated to be available not only on the normal iPhone 14 model, but also on the iPhone 14 Pro models. In April, the analyst mentioned some series-wide selfie camera enhancements.

The iPhone 14-series launch is scheduled to take place in September. Meanwhile, it's safe to expect more rumours and information about the new iPhone models to surface on the internet.