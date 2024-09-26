New Delhi: The much anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days sale kicks off on September 26 at midnight for Flipkart Plus members while other regular customers will get access to the sale on 27 September. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that ends on October 6, has tons of offers for customers looking to start their shopping spree ahead of the festive season.

Meanwhile the iPhone 15 Plus can be availed for as low as Rs 46,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale using bank offers and exchange deals. Here's the calculation

Selling price = Rs 79,900

Extra Discount = Rs 14,901

Special Price = Rs 64,999

Extra Rs 500 off on HDFC Bank credit card and credit EMI transactions = Rs 500

10 percent off upto Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit card and credit EMI transactions = Rs 1,500

Exchange Value on old phone = Rs 16,650

Total Price after bank and exchange offers = Rs 46,349

Additional price = Rs 99 for secure packaging fee, Rs 49 for offer handling fee, Rs 199 for pick up charge

Total Cost of iPhone 15 Plus = Rs 46,696



iPhone 15 Plus features a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1290x2796 pixels at a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi). It is powered by a Hexa-core Apple A16 Bionic processor and supports wireless charging.

The phobe packs a dual camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is a dual-SIM mobile based on iOS 17 and packs 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of inbuilt storage. For connectivity, the Apple iPhone 15 Plus supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India), and 5G with active 4G on both SIM cards.