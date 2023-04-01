iPhone 15 Pro Solid-State Buttons To Work With Gloves, Cases: Report
New Delhi: Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone`s solid-state buttons will reportedly work with gloves and cases. The information came from a reliable source who claimed that with a new sensitivity toggle in Settings, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to customise the sensitivity of the solid-state buttons on their device, reports MacRumors.
The standard iPhone 15 models are predicted to keep the same traditional button mechanism as the iPhone 14 series, with solid-state capacitive buttons expected to be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models only. (Also Read: How To Use ChatGPT? This Man Earns Rs 28 Lakhs By Teaching Basics Of AI Chatbot)
The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled in September this year, the report said.
Last month, it was reported that the tech giant will limit its display features -- Always-On and ProMotion -- to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.
It was also rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.
