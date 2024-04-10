iPhone 15 Sale: iPhone 15 Available at Lowest Price Ever on Amazon India; Check Discount, Specs

New Delhi: Apple's iPhone 15 is one of the most popular phone because the device received major upgrades compared to the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 was launched last year in September. Are you planning to buy an iPhone 15? Then this is the perfect time to buy.

As we all know, the premium smartphone iPhone 15 has gone on sale several times with big discount offers. Still, this time the iPhone 15 is currently available at the lowest possible price in India on the e-commerce giant Amazon.

iPhone 15 Discount:

The iPhone 15, initially priced at Rs 79,900, is now available on Amazon starting from Rs 72,690 for the 128GB storage variant. So, the e-commerce giant is giving a flat discount of Rs 7,210.

To make the deal more enticing for customers, they can avail an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards and SBI bank credit cards, effectively reducing the price to Rs 66,900. However, the duration of this sale offer remains undisclosed. (Also Read: iQOO Anniversary Sale: Massive Discounts On iQOO 12, iQOO Z9, iQOO Z7 Pro And More; Check Price)

Apart from this, Amazon offers an exchange deal for interested buyers. You could receive a discount of up to Rs 27,550 when exchanging your old phone, although the final amount depends on the age and condition of your device.

iPhone 15 Specifications:

The premium smartphone comes with five colour options: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. The premium smartphone features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an impressive peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, enhanced with Ceramic Shield glass for durability.

It is powered by a 3349 mAh battery and the formidable A16 Bionic chip. The handset comes in three storage variants 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. In the camera department, it houses a powerful 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens, along with a 12MP front camera for quality selfies and video chats. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE4 5G; Clash of Features Under Rs 30,000)

Notably, it introduces a Type-C port, replacing the Lightning port and supports MagSafe charging for added convenience. The smartphone houses an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant.