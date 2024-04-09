iQOO Anniversary Sale: Massive Discounts On iQOO 12, iQOO Z9, iQOO Z7 Pro And More; Check Price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO is celebrating its fourth-anniversary sale in India. The sale will take place on the iQOO e-store and Amazon India. The company's fourth-anniversary sale is live from today, April 9 onwards and will last till April 14. The discounts will be available on select iQOO flagship, Neo, and Z series smartphones.

Let's have a quick look on the smartphones-

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

The smartphone originally cost Rs 35,999. However, with the Anniversary Discount, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is now available for Rs 32,999, marking a reduction of Rs 3,000 from its original price. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 50MP camera. The handset features a dual-tone design with a leather finish.

iQOO 12

The smartphone, initially priced at Rs 52,999, benefits from a significant Anniversary Discount of Rs 3,000. Now, the price has been lowered to Rs 49,999. The handset comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 144Hz AMOLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE4 5G; Clash of Features Under Rs 30,000)

iQOO 11

The smartphone has received the maximum discount of Rs 23,000 bringing its price down from Rs 64,999 to Rs 41,999. It is India’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone. It also comes with a QHD+ display. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging and a 50MP primary camera.

iQoo Z9

The smartphone will be listed with a starting price of Rs. 17,999, reduced from its original rate of Rs. 19,999, indicating a discount of Rs. 2,000. The smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 50MP Sony IMX920 camera. It also has a dual-tone design with a leather finish.

iQOO Z7 Pro

The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 23,999, the iQOO Z7 Pro now bears a reduced price of Rs 20,999 thanks to an Anniversary Discount of Rs 3,000. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor, a 3D curved Super-Vision display, and is supported by 66W FlashCharging. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M55, Galaxy M15 Now Available On Amazon With Introductory Offers; Check Specs)

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro, originally priced at Rs 34,999, will receive an Anniversary Discount of Rs 5,000, reducing the price to Rs 29,999. This smartphone features an independent gaming chipset powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and is supported by 120W FlashCharging.