Tech Showdown: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE4 5G; Clash of Features Under Rs 30,000

New Delhi: In the ever-evolving realm of mid-range smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G stand out as formidable contenders.

From sleek designs and colour options to powerful processors, each smartphone brings its unique strengths to the table. Let's delve into a comparative analysis to help you pick the right one for you.

Clash of Features Under Rs 30,000

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Price And Colour Options:

The smartphone comes in three variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. For the base 8GB+128GB, the handset is priced at Rs 26,999. The 8GB+256GB storage model costs Rs 29,999, while the 12GB+256GB carries a price tag of Rs 32,999. It comes in Denim Black and Light Green shades colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G Price And Colour Options:

The smartphone comes with storage options: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. For the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB, the smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999. It is available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colour options. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Nothing Phone (2a) Vs Realme 12 Pro 5G; Battle for Best Buy in Rs 25,000 Segment)

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Specs:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a dazzling 1000 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor and runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1. In the camera department, the smartphone houses a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For stunning selfies and video calls, there's a 50MP front shooter.

The smartphone also features a Nightography, AI-powered Image Clipper, and Object Eraser to elevate the photography experience.

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G Specs:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and advanced 2160Hz PWM dimming technology.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring smooth performance. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the rear. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter at the front. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Motorola Edge 50 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G; Which Smartphone Suits Your Pocket Above Rs 25,000?)

The smartphone runs OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14. It is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, so the phone ensures long-lasting usage.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.