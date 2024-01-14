The tech giant Apple is rumored to have made adjustments to the Action button on the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro, according to a recent report by MacRumors. The current "Proto2" development stage suggests that Apple is opting for a familiar design with action buttons very similar to the configuration implemented on the current iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, launched last year, replaced the traditional mute switch with the Action Button. This allows users to select the function that the Action button performs when pressed.

Apple has tested four button configurations and two sizes for the iPhone 16.

The first option has a single button for adjusting the volume, with a small Action button nearby. In the second option, there is a unified volume button, but it's larger than before, and a new Capture button is included. For the third option, there are separate volume buttons along with a larger Action button, and the Capture button is flush with the frame.

The last option also features separate volume buttons, but this time with a smaller Action button, and the Capture button is flush with the frame as well, reflecting the current state of the design.

Earlier, the iPhone 16 prototype featured a unified volume button and a small Action button, both on the left, with a right-aligned power button. The Cupertino-based company has time to finalize the design for the iPhone 16 Pro, with the devices not set to be announced until September of this year.