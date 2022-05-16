iPhone price drop alert! Grab iPhone SE 3 at just Rs 29,900 --Here's how

New Delhi: For iPhone buyers, the last few weeks have really been eventful --in terms of price drops. On one hand, big e-retailers have given various iPhone models at massive price cuts, on the other hand certified sellers too have come up with lucrative offers and cashbacks on iPhones. One such premium Apple seller iStore India is giving the iPhone SE 3 at a massive discount. If you are successful in clubbing the cashback and exchange offers, you could actually Grab the iPhone SE 3 at just Rs 29,900. The iPhone SE 3 is available in Red, Midnight and Starlight colour options.

Here is the details of price cuts across various models of iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 3 64 GB

MRP: Rs 43900

Effective price (After Cashback): Rs 42900

Exchange Effective price (After Cashback + Exchange Bonus) --Calculated on the exchange value of iPhone 8 64 GB in good condition: Rs 29900

iPhone SE 3 128 GB

MRP: 48900

Effective price (After Cashback): Rs 47900

Exchange Effective price (After Cashback + Exchange Bonus) --Calculated on the exchange value of iPhone 8 64 GB in good condition: Rs 34900

iPhone SE 3 256 GB

MRP: Rs 58900

Effective price (After Cashback): Rs 57900

Exchange Effective price (After Cashback + Exchange Bonus) --Calculated on the exchange value of iPhone 8 64 GB in good condition: Rs 44900

The iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1,334 pixels resolution. It houses single 12MP camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens. The rear camera supports features such as Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Photographic Styles. It also supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps. It also has a 7MP front sensor. The phone packs A15 Bionic processor with 6-core CPU.