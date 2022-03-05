हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 2022 expected to have same design as THIS iPhone: Check other features

In terms of specifications, prominent leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated that the iPhone SE 3 will have a 4.7-inch display. 

New Delhi: With Apple's Spring event approaching, all eyes will be on the iPhone SE 3, which is expected to be unveiled at the event. On March 8, Apple will hold its spring event, with the motto "Peak performance." The Cupertino-based company is likely to release the fifth generation iPad Air, as well as the much-anticipated iPhone SE 3. Apple is likely to release an updated MacBook with an M1 chip with the iPad and iPhone.

Credible tipsters have leaked high-resolution renders of the iPhone SE 3 as well as the smartphone's features ahead of Apple's planned release. According to the images, the iPhone SE 3 would have the same look as the iPhone SE 2020, which was released two years ago. The iPhone SE 3 has a single back camera and a power button. The phone is likely to be available in four colours: black, white, red, and green. While Apple has previously released all of the other hues, it has never released a green iPhone. However, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to change a number of things.

In terms of specifications, prominent leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated that the iPhone SE 3 will have a 4.7-inch display. The A15 Bionic processor, which powers the iPhone 13 series, is projected to power it. The iPhone SE 3 will have a 12-megapixel camera on the back as well as a 12-megapixel camera on the front. The phone is likely to have three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Although Apple seldom specifies battery capacity, a 2821mAh battery is predicted. Previous rumours suggest that the smartphone will be released in India at a low cost. In India, it might be priced under Rs 30,000.

Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that mass production of the new iPhone SE will begin this month. The phone is anticipated to ship between 25 and 30 million units this year, according to the company.

