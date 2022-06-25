New Delhi: If you live in Delhi or other parts of Northern India, your iPhone may have displayed a temperature warning this year. It's also possible that your iPhone stopped charging to 100% capacity on days when the temperature was above 40 degrees. If you've had this problem with your battery, Apple says that its software changes stop the charging process to protect the unit. The business revealed some dos and don'ts to increase the battery life of the iPhone in a post titled, 'If your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch gets too hot or too cold.'

Apple suggests that iPhones will charge without issue in temperatures ranging from 0 to 35 degrees Celsius. It mentions, "Low- or high-temperature situations may cause your device's behaviour to vary in order to manage its temperature. Using an iOS or iPadOS device in extreme heat can permanently reduce battery life ". Read More: Google Pay UPI Pin Change: Here's how to do it, step-by-step guide

If your iPhone does not charge completely, Apple claims it may limit charging above 80% because the battery gets "slightly warmer when charging." The company emphasises, "When the temperature drops, your iPhone will charge again. Consider relocating your iPhone and charger to a cooler spot ". Read More: Apple ‘Back to School' offer: Big discounts, free Airpods on Macbook Air, iPad purchases

To understand more about the battery unit, iPhone and iPod users could check their battery health within Settings. If you have the 'Optimised Battery Charging' function activated, the iPhone may charge slowly after reaching 80% power to prevent battery ageing. According to the company, iOS also learns users' charging habits. "Optimised Battery Charging is engaged only when your iPhone anticipates being connected to a charger for an extended period of time," it explains.

Notably, information on users' charging routines is solely retained on your iPhone, and it is not included in backups or shared with the firm.