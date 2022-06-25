New Delhi: Apple's yearly education promotion scheme – the "Back to School" – programme went live in India. Buyers planning to purchase a qualified Mac or iPad can get additional discounts and free goodies in addition to a free six-month subscription to Apple Music. According to Apple, customers buying qualified devices can also get AirPods free of charge. Customers can upgrade to AirPods Gen 3 and AirPods Pro by paying Rs 6,400 and Rs 12,200, respectively.

The "Back to School" offer is available on the special education page of the Apple Store Online and is open to current and recently accepted college/university students, parents purchasing on their behalf, teachers and staff at all levels, the company said. (ALSO READ: Zomato to acquire grocery delivery platform Blinkit for Rs 4447 crore: All you need to know)

In a statement, Apple also pointed out that customers can also protect their purchase with 20 per cent off on Apple Care+. The discount is valid for iPad Air 5th Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Gen, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5th Gen models. The offer has begun on June 24 and the last day to benefit from the scheme is September 22, 2018. There are also the MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2 (coming next month), MacBook Pro, and iMac 24-inch on the offer. (ALSO READ: Govt extends GST compensation cess till March 2026)

With the school discount, the starting prices for the MacBook Air (M1) and (M2) are respectively Rs 89,900 and Rs 109,900.

Starting prices for the 13-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pros are respectively Rs 119,900 and Rs 175,410. With the school discount, the iPad Pro starts at Rs 68,300 while the iPad Air starts at Rs 50,780.