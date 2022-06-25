New Delhi: Back in 2017, Google was the first to launch a UPI-based payment system called 'Tez.' The firm changed it to 'Google Pay' on August 28, 2018. Self-transfer, balance check, payment by QR code scanning, and other functions are available with UPI.

Google Pay is one of India's most popular payment apps. It is also known as GPAY and allows you to make all forms of online payments. Every Google Pay transaction is protected with a UPI pin. To allow bank transactions, you must input a four-digit code whenever you use Google Pay. When you create your Google Pay account, you provide your UPI pin.

However, if you have forgotten your UPI PIN or need to update it due to security concerns, here is how you may do it.

Launch the Google Pay app and touch on your display photo in the upper-right corner.

Select the bank account to which you wish to make changes by tapping on the bank account option.

Once you've chosen a bank account, look for the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the screen; click it to reveal a drop-down menu.

Choose 'Change UPI PIN' from the drop-down menu.

Now, enter your old UPI PIN twice, followed by the new one.

Once completed, you are ready to leave.

If you enter the wrong UPI PIN more than three times, you must wait 24 hours before the UPI PIN can be reset.

If you want to modify your UPI ID, you can do so by following these steps: