iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G vs Realme 12 Pro 5G Plus: Which 5G Smartphone Should You Choose?

New Delhi: The iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, launched its newest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G, earlier this week. This phone goes head-to-head with the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, which was launched last month.

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, two contenders have stepped into the ring: the iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G and the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, both promising stellar performance and cutting-edge features. Both smartphones are competing for a spot in your pocket and your heart.

Let's unwrap the specifications of both smartphones, which may emerge as the ultimate companion for your digital adventures.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G Specifications

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display, offering a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3000 nits of brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth transitions. Users will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates with Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. (Also Read: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Leica Camera Launched Globally, Check Specs, Chipset, And Other Features)

It runs on the Android 14 operating system. On the rear, it features a powerful 50MP main camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, promising exceptional photography capabilities. The smartphone is loaded with a 5160mAh battery, supplemented by rapid 120W FlashCharge+ technology.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Moreover, the newly launched smartphone packs a Supercomputing Chip Q1 for enhancing the gaming experience.

To keep temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions, it incorporates a sophisticated 6k VC cooling system, ensuring optimal performance even under demanding conditions.

Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G Specifications

The Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 coupled with an Adreno 710 GPU, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals, providing an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content.

The handset is loaded with a robust 5000 mAh non-removable battery. This device supports fast charging with a 67W wired charger, ensuring minimal downtime and prolonged usage without frequent recharging. It runs on the latest Android 14 operating system.

In the camera department, the 50 MP primary camera features Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and LED flash, ensuring crisp and clear images even in challenging lighting conditions. For high-quality selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 32 MP front camera. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time)

With advanced features such as an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, and compass, this device offers enhanced security and convenience for everyday use.

The Realme 12 Pro Plus is available in Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige, and Explorer Red colour options.

Disclaimer: This comparison does not constitute endorsement or promotion of either brand. It aims to provide impartial information for consumer decision-making.