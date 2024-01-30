iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead Of India Launch On February 22; Check Expected Price, Key Specs

New Delhi: The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is set to launch in India on February 22. The latest flagship handset will go on sale via Amazon and be available through iQOO India’s online store. Notably, the model was initially introduced in China in December 2023 alongside the base iQoo Neo 9 model for the Indian variant. The upcoming handset is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in the country compared to Dimensity 9300.

The Indian version of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has achieved an impressive score of 1.7 million on the AnTuTu benchmark platform, according to the company. This score is claimed to be the highest in its segment. It's important to note that the test was carried out on the 12GB + 256GB variant of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and the results may vary based on software and other testing conditions, as mentioned by the company.

The price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is rumoured to be around Rs 40,000. Notably, the Indian variant of the smartphone is expected to have similar specifications to its Chinese version. Here are the expected specifications for the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Camera

The smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX920 VCS bionic primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), LED flash, and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Battery

The handset packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. (Also Read: Realme 12 Pro 5G+ Bank Offers In India: Grab Exciting Deals With No-Cost EMI Options)

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Connectivity

The smartphone could support 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro RAM and Storage

The handset could be loaded with 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Colours

iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available in Red and Black colour options. The company calls them Fierry Red and Conqueror Black. (Also Read: Honor X9b 5G Official Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Price, Specs)