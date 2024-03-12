iQOO Z9 5G With Android 14 And 5000 mAh Battery Launched In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO has launched the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone iQOO Z9 5G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch 14 custom skin out of the box. The handset is crowned as the fastest smartphone in its segment with an impressive AnTuTu score of 734924. The smartphone comes with two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

The iQOO Z9 5G smartphone will be available in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options. It comes with two storage options 8GB RAM+128 GB and 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant. The sale will start on March 13 for Prime Early Access. For all users, the smartphone will be available for sale on March 14.

iQOO Z9 5G Price And Bank Offers:

For the 8GB RAM+128 GB storage variant, the price of the smartphone is Rs 19,999. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 21,999. Apart from this, there is a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on making payments via HDFC and ICICI Bank debit and credit card. After implementing the bank offers, the price of the smartphones come down to Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Moreover, there is no-cost EMI for three months.

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications:

The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 7200 processor, setting new benchmarks in speed and efficiency. It comes with a 6.67-inch big display with a 120 HZ refresh rate and offers 1800 nits of Brightness.

The iQOO Z9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. In the camera department, the iQOO Z9 features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, LED flash and a 2MP bokeh camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter on the front. It is equipped with a fingerprint sensor, IP54 rating, dual-stereo speakers, and Hi-Res audio certification.