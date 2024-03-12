Samsung Galaxy M15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery And 50MP Rear Camera Launched Globally; Check Specs

New Delhi: South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has silently launched the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G in select global markets, including Iraq and the Levant. However, the company has yet to reveal the price and availability details of the smartphone.

It comes in Light Blue, Dark Blue, and Gray colour options. It features a water-drop-style display design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M15 5G seems to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A15 5G launched in India in December 2023.

The Galaxy A15 launched at a price tag of Rs. 19,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. For the 256GB storage model, the smartphone carries a price tag of Rs. 22,499. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 5G With Knox Vault Security Launched In India; Check Specs, Colours And Other Features)

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering crisp visuals with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for enhanced fluidity. It runs on the Android 14-based One UI custom skin, providing a user-friendly interface straight out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery, with the convenience of 25W fast charging support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 for robust graphics performance.

It comes in a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which can be expanded via a microSD card for ample space. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Date, Expected Specs And Design Details)

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G houses a triple camera setup 50MP primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP macro unit. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13MP front camera. For connectivity, the smartphone includes 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.