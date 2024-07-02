iQOO Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Confirmed; Check Expected Specs And Price

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is set to roll out a new Z-series smartphone in the Indian market. The company has confirmed the official launch date of the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G smartphone in the country on July 15 this year. The handset is offered in brown and blue colour options and could be a more affordable variant of the standard iQOO Z9.

It could be a rebranded version of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, originally launched in India starting at Rs. 10,499, as both share identical designs and SoC. The smartphone will expand the iQOO Z9 5G series lineup in the country, joining the iQOO Z9 5G and iQOO Z9x 5G models, which were released in March and May this year, respectively. Consumers can purchase the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G smartphone via Amazon.in, in addition to iQOO.com. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Plus Receives Massive Discount On Flipkart During Big Bachat Days Sale; Check Specs, Price)

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Specifications (Expected):

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone may pack a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset is expected to sport a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone could be loaded with a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The company has said that the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G has scored over 4.14 lakhs on AnTuTu 10. Notably, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is likely to come with a starting price tag of Rs 10,000.