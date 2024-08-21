iQOO Z9s, iQOO Z9s Pro Launched In India With 6.67-inch Display, Starting At Rs 19,999; Check Specs, Price

iQOO Z9s Series India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched the iQOO Z9s series in the Indian market. The series includes iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro smartphones. The iQOO Z9s comes in Titanium Matte and Onyx Green colour options. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9s Pro is offered in Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange with a vegan leather back.

The iQOO Z9s is offered in 8GB+128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage models. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s Pro comes with the same storage options.

iQOO Z9s Price And Availability:

The phone is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base model with 8GB+128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB model are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. The phone will be available to purchase on August 29th via iQOO’s online store and Amazon. Notably, there is also a discount and exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. (Also Read: Moto G45 5G Launched In India With Dual Camera Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs, Introductory Offers)

iQOO Z9s Pro Price And Availability:

The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs 26,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 28,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone on August 23rd through iQOO’s online store and Amazon. Consumers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 3,000 with ICICI and HDFC Bank cards, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on the iQOO Z9s Pro. (Also Read: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launched In India With Dual Audio Drivers Under Rs 12,000; Check Specs, Introductory Offers)

iQOO Z9s Specifications:

The smartphone feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2392×1080 pixels, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a responsive 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery supports 44W fast charging. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with a Mali-G615 GPU. The phone runs FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14; the device promises 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of software updates.

On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS + 2MP bokeh camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP shooter on the front.

Adding further, the features include an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

iQOO Z9s Pro Specifications:

The smartphone sports a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The Phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 720 GPU. It runs on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14.

The smartphone guarantees 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of software updates. On the optics front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There is a 16MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.