OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launched In India With Dual Audio Drivers Under Rs 12,000; Check Specs, Introductory Offers

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 India Launch: OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds to the Indian market, available in two colour options: Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance. The earbuds feature a Google Fast Pair, coupled with sound quality co-tuned by Danish audio company Dynaudio.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Price And Availability:

The earbuds is priced at Rs 11,999 In India. It will go on sale on August 23rd from 12 noon. Consumers can purchase the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 via the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Reliance, and Croma. The earbuds will also be available on the Reliance Digital, Croma, Bajaj and Vijay Sales.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Introductory Offers:

Customers can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. There is also an option for a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 12 months.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Specifications:

The earbuds come with several upgrades, including a redesigned case and earbuds, enhanced audio performance, improved noise cancellation, and better battery life. The device is claimed to offer up to 43 hours of battery life, similar to the predecessor.

In terms of audio, the Buds Pro 3 are equipped with dual drivers – an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter – with each managed by dual DACs (Digital-to-Analogue Converters). The device sports a 50dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation where the ANC level automatically changes depending on the environment.

The device is equipped with a Google Spatial Audio along with Bluetooth v5.4, Google Fast Pair, and an IP55 rating. The companion app, Hey Melody, is available on both Android and iPhone.