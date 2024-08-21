Moto G45 5G Launched In India With Dual Camera Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs, Introductory Offers

Moto G45 5G India Launch: Lenovo-owned brand Motorola has launched the Moto G45 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The newly launched smartphone comes in Brilliant Blue, Viva Magneta, and Brilliant Green colour options.

The dual SIM (hybrid) phone runs on Android 14 with an assured upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security updates. It is offered in 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage models. However, the internal storage is further expandable via a microSD card. The device is also equipped with Dolby Atmos, Hi-res audio, an IP52 rating and stereo speakers.

Moto G45 5G Price In India And Availability

The newly launched phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. Consumers can purchase the Moto G45 5G smartphone via Flipkart, Motorola and leading retail stores from August 28th at 12 PM IST.

Moto G45 5G Introductory Offers:

Consumers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 1000 on Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Notably, the introductory offers will be applicable from August 28 till September 10. (Also Read: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launched In India With Dual Audio Drivers Under Rs 12,000; Check Specs, Introductory Offers)

Moto G45 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) hole punch LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with Adreno GPU for graphics. The Moto G45 5G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.

On the optics front, the smartphone sports a dual camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a single LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front. (Also Read: Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch Date Officially Confirmed, Could Debut With 6.78-inch AMOLED Display; Check Expected Specs)

For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security.