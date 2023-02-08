Is MS Teams not Working for you? Users in Asia-Pacific Region Face Outage; Microsoft Working to Resolve Issue

New Delhi: A major outage hit the Microsoft Corporation's Teams app in the Asia-Pasific region on Wednesday. Users in India are unable to access the app and its functionalities. Microsoft's official account tweeted that it had heard from users who were unable to use any features or access Microsoft Teams. The tech behemoth added that it is looking into the matter and it will restore the services soon.

Taking to Twitter, it said, "We’re investigating an issue affecting user access to Teams services and functionality for customers hosted within the Asia-Pacific region. Please refer to TM512596 in the Microsoft 365 admin centre for further details."

The tech giant in a separate tweet claimed that it has fixed the problems occurring in app start-up and sign-in. The tweet read, "We've completed re-routing traffic and our monitoring indicates that Teams start-up and sign-in have mostly recovered. We'll continue working until the service has fully recovered. Additional details are available through TM512596 in the admin centre."

Earlier on Tuesday, users in North America were having difficulties accessing, sending, or searching emails on the platform, and Microsoft Corp. announced that it was looking into the matter.