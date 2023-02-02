topStoriesenglish2568657
Microsoft Rolls Out ChatGPT-Enabled Premium Version of Microsoft Teams

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users.

Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023
  • Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-enabled premium version of Microsoft Teams globally.
  • The premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July, Microsoft said.
  • ChatGPT on Wednesday announced a $20 per-month subscription plan.

Microsoft Rolls Out ChatGPT-Enabled Premium Version of Microsoft Teams

New Delhi: Microsoft Corp on Wednesday rolled out a premium Teams messaging offering powered by ChatGPT to simplify meetings using the AI chatbot that has taken Silicon Valley by a storm. The premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July, Microsoft said.

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users. Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google.

The chatbot, which can produce prose or poetry on command, is at the forefront of generative AI, a space where more and more big tech companies are funneling their resources in. ChatGPT on Wednesday announced a $20 per-month subscription plan, which will let subscribers receive access to faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

