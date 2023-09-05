trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658205
NewsTechnology
CHANDRAYAAN-3

ISRO & MyGov Launch Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz With Cash Prize Up To Rs 1 Lakh - Check How To Particpate

ISRO and MyGov is organising Chandrayaan-3 Maha Quiz for citizens of India honouring India's successful Moon landing on August 23 near the south pole. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ISRO & MyGov Launch Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz With Cash Prize Up To Rs 1 Lakh - Check How To Particpate Twitter/ ISRO

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and MyGov together is celebrating the India's historic moon landing mission by organising a quiz game for all citizens of India. Chandrayaan-3 Mahaquiz is a great chance for citizens to not only demonstrate a love of science and discovery but also win some exciting cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh.

Chandrayaan-3 successful landing near the Moon’s south pole etched India’s name in the annals of the history by becoming the first country to do such elusive feat. Only four countries including India have achieved the soft-landing on the Moon, which are USSR, USA, and China.


Cash prices are being offering to winners:

The Top best performer will be awarded cash prize of ₹ 1,00,000/- (One lakh rupees only).
The second-best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of ₹ 75,000/- (Seventy-Five thousand rupees only).
The third best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of ₹ 50,000/- (fifty thousand rupees only).
The next hundred (100) best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹ 2,000/- (Two thousand rupees only) each.
The next two hundred (200) best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹ 1,000/- (One thousand rupees only) each.

How to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 Mahaquiz:

To participate in the Chandrayaan 3 mahaquiz, the candidates need to create an individual account on MyGov. All participants will receive a participation certificate that can be downloaded, and the winners of the quiz will be rewarded with cash prizes.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train