ISRO & MyGov Launch Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz With Cash Prize Up To Rs 1 Lakh - Check How To Particpate

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and MyGov together is celebrating the India's historic moon landing mission by organising a quiz game for all citizens of India. Chandrayaan-3 Mahaquiz is a great chance for citizens to not only demonstrate a love of science and discovery but also win some exciting cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh.

Chandrayaan-3 successful landing near the Moon’s south pole etched India’s name in the annals of the history by becoming the first country to do such elusive feat. Only four countries including India have achieved the soft-landing on the Moon, which are USSR, USA, and China.

Cash prices are being offering to winners:

The Top best performer will be awarded cash prize of ₹ 1,00,000/- (One lakh rupees only).

The second-best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of ₹ 75,000/- (Seventy-Five thousand rupees only).

The third best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of ₹ 50,000/- (fifty thousand rupees only).

The next hundred (100) best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹ 2,000/- (Two thousand rupees only) each.

The next two hundred (200) best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹ 1,000/- (One thousand rupees only) each.

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz:@mygovindia has organised Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz honouring India's amazing space exploration journey, to explore the wonders of the moon, and to demonstrate our love of science and discovery.



How to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 Mahaquiz:

To participate in the Chandrayaan 3 mahaquiz, the candidates need to create an individual account on MyGov. All participants will receive a participation certificate that can be downloaded, and the winners of the quiz will be rewarded with cash prizes.