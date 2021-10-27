IT Jobs: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL to hire more woman freshers via campus hiring

New Delhi: India’s top information and technology (IT) companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL, among others, are planning to hire more and more female freshers as part of their campus recruitment drives in a bid to improve gender diversity.

Overall, the top IT firms are planning to hire more than 60,000 women tech professionals in the ongoing financial year. The woman-first hiring plans of IT companies have come at a time when the participation of women in the workforce has continued to decrease.

According to World Bank, India’s female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) dropped to 20.8% in 2019. The FLFPR was about 30.27% in 1990. However, the recent initiatives by tech-first companies are expected to bring a change.

HCL Technologies recently said that about 60% of new employees that the company will hire from campuses will be women. Overall, the company is planning to hire about 22,000 freshers in the ongoing financial years.

On the other hand, TCS is planning to onboard 15,000-18,000 woman employees to its workforce that already employs 1.85 lakh workers. Similarly, other companies are aiming to hire about 50% of women candidates as part of their campus recruitment.

Nasscom's senior vice president Sangeeta Gupta had previously told ET that the IT industry is looking at enhancing women participation in the workforce as the demand for digital talent soars. IT firms are also exploring hybrid work models and skilling interventions, she added.

Meanwhile, TCS is planning to hire MBA graduates as part of its TCS' Management Hiring initiative. Fresh MBA graduates of batch 2020, 2021 and 2022 passing out batch can apply.