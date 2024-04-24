itel S24 Launched In India With AI-Powered 108MP Camera And Free itel 42 Smartwatch ; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Mobile manufacturing company itel has launched the itel S24 budget smartphone in India after the launch of the Itel Super Guru 4G feature phone. The smartphone is offered in two colour options: Dawn white and Starry Black, along with a free itel 42 smartwatch worth Rs. 999.

itel S24 Price And Availability:

The newly-launched smartphone comes with an 8GB+128GB storage variant only. It will be available at an effective price of Rs 9,999, but it is priced at Rs 10,999 on the e-commerce giant Amazon. Customers can buy the smartphone across retail outlets by the last week of April. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Now Available For Rs 29,499 On Flipkart; Check This Awesome Deal)

itel S24 Specifications:

The newly launched smartphone runs on the Android 13-based itel OS 13. It comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging technology.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC. In the camera department, the itel S24 features an AI-powered 108MP dual camera setup. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter at the front.

Adding further, the phone supports AI Smart Charge, and Bypass Charging features to slow down battery ageing and avoid overheating while gaming. The smartphone include a Dual Flash Light, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual DTS speakers, and more. (Also Read: Lava ProWatch Zn, ProWatch Vn Smartwatch Launched In India; Check Special Launch Price, Specs)

For connectivity options, the handset supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, and a USB Type-C port.