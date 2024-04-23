Lava ProWatch Zn, ProWatch Vn Smartwatch Launched In India; Check Special Launch Price, Specs

New Delhi: The homegrown brand Lava has expanded its portfolio of smart devices with the launch of the new Lava ProWatch Zn and Lava ProWatch Vn smartwatches in the Indian market. The Lava ProWatch Zn smartwatch is offered in Valyrian Grey and Dragonglass Black colours.

Meanwhile, the ProWatch Vn comes in Delft Blue, Moore Black, and Gull Grey colour options. Customers can buy the ProWatch Zn and ProWatch Vn smartwatch from April 26, 2024, at 12 PM via Amazon, the Lava E-Store, and the Lava Retail Network.

Lava ProWatch Zn And ProWatch Vn Special Launch Price

The newly-launched Lava ProWatch Zn smartwatch comes with a special launch price of Rs 2,599 for the silicon strap and Rs 2,999 for the metallic strap. On the other hand, the Prowatch VN will be available for customers at a special launch price of Rs 1,999. (Also Read: Xiaomi Launches Redmi Pad SE And Redmi Buds 5A In India, Check Price, Specs, Availability)

Lava Prowatch Zn Specifications:

The latest watch comes with a 1.43-inch circular always-on display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is loaded with a 350mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to eight days of battery life on normal usage and up to three days of use of Bluetooth calling.

The watch comes with over 150 watch faces for customisation and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. It also packs a VC9202 + VP60A PPG sensor for monitoring your overall health, and it can monitor your sleep, SpO2, heart rate, and stress and track your activity.

For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth calling with features like a quick dial pad, along with options to save contacts and view call records. It also offers over 110 sports modes to keep track of your fitness activities. (Also Read: Honor 90 5G Recieves Price Cut And Drops To Under Rs 20,000; Check New Price, Specs)

Lava Prowatch VN Specifications:

The smartwatch houses a 1.96-inch square TFT LCD always-on display. The IP67-rated smartwatch claimed to offer a battery life of up to 7 days. Notably, the Bluetooth calling, health and fitness monitoring and other features of this watch are quite similar to the Prowatch Zn smartwatch.