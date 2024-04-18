New Delhi: For Apple enthusiasts who enjoy their smartwatches, there's no better time than now to experience the latest Series 9. The Apple Watch Series 9, which debuted alongside the iPhone 15 series, is now available at an amazing discount on the e-commerce giant Amazon.

Notably, this is a limited-time offer. The original price of the Apple Watch Series 9 stands at Rs 44,900 (45mm, GPS version) on Amazon. However, the current promotions on Amazon have significantly reduced the price.

Apple Watch Series 9 Bank Discount:

Here is the complete calculation on how to get Apple Watch Series 9 Available For Just Rs 7,080 On Amazon-

Apple users have the opportunity to access a discount, allowing them to save significant amounts of money on their purchases. Users can exchange their old smartphones if they are in good condition, saving up to Rs 34,150, which reduces the effective price of the Apple smartwatch to Rs 10,750.

Moreover, consumers can also avail of an additional discount of up to Rs 3,670 if they make a transaction via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. After applying all the discounts, the final price of the premium smartwatch is only Rs 7,080. (Also Read: iPhone 13 Available For Just Rs 15,336 On Amazon; Here's How To Grab Deal With Bank Offers)

Apple Watch Series 9 Specifications:

The wearable device is equipped with cutting-edge technology, boasting the powerful S9 chipset built upon the A15 Bionic architecture. It runs on the advanced watchOS 10 platform, and its display dazzles with 2000 nits brightness, available in two sizes of 41mm and 45mm.

The premium watch offers up to 18 hours of battery life under normal conditions, extending to an impressive 36 hours in Low Power Mode. (Also Read: Vivo T3x 5G Smartphone Launched In India With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC And Android 14; Check Price, Specs)

Furthermore, its innovative double-tap gestures enhance user interaction, enabling seamless control over music playback, phone calls, alarm snoozing, and even functioning as a camera remote—all with a simple tap.