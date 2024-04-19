Nothing Ear, Ear (a) TWS Earbuds With ChatGPT AI Integration Launched In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Nothing has introduced its next-generation audio products - the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) TWS earphones with a fresh design in India. Notably, the Nothing earbuds come with the integration of ChatGPT Voice AI. The company claims that the design of the Nothing Ear is similar to its predecessor, the Nothing Ear 2 earphones.

Both the charging cases and the earbuds house the brand's signature transparent design. The Nothing Ear comes in two colour options: Black and White. Meanwhile, Nothing Ear (a) gets a new Yellow colour in addition to Black and White options.

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) Price And Availability:

The Nothing Ear is priced at Rs 11,999, while the Nothing Ear A costs Rs. 7,999. Consumers can purchase the earbuds via Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, starting April 22. It is noted that the Nothing earphones are available for pre-order today.

It is worth noting that Nothing Ear and Ear (a) also comes with a special launch price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 5,999 with offers on Flipkart.

.@HYPEBEAST - "the Nothing Ear promotes premium sound for earbud fanatics far and wide, delivering elevated sound through rich riffs and clear bass"@techradar - "a resounding home run" @ZDNET - "one of my favourite earbuds gets better with improved audio features… pic.twitter.com/KCkXdvwDhC — Nothing (@nothing) April 18, 2024

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) Specifications:

Both the wearables are equipped with a custom 11mm driver and a ceramic diaphragm. The Nothing Ear has an IP54 rating for the earbuds and an IP55 rating for the case. On the other hand, the Nothing Ear (a) comes with an IP54 rating for earbuds and an IPX2 rating for the case.

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) earbuds house a 46mAh battery each, while the charging cases feature 500mAh batteries. The Nothing Ear is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 40.5 hours, while the Nothing Ear (a) is claimed to provide a total playback time of up to 42.5 hours.

Both the devices feature in-ear detection and dual connectivity support, along with convenient USB-C charging ports. Moreover, users can personalize their audio experience through the Nothing X application, which is compatible with both earphones.