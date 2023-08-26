Jeff Bezos Paying Rs 5 Crore Monthly Rent To This Musician

New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez are currently renting a massive house in Malibu, California, for a whopping $6,00,000 per month (Rs 5 crore approximately) from American smooth jazz saxophonist, composer, and producer Kenny G.

According to a report in Yahoo News, Kenny G's Malibu home is 5,500 square feet and includes a recording studio, backyard pool, expansive lawns, and a screening room, among other features. It also has a 3,500-square-foot guesthouse. (Also Read: 10 Ayurvedic Tips For Perfect Sleep)

By renting the Malibu mansion, Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53, gain access to the exclusive Little Dume Beach. The couple has been renting the property since March this year, according to TMZ. (Also Read: Turn Rs 50 Lakh Investment Into Rs 7 Lakh PER MONTH Earnings: Start This High-Return Business Venture)



While the monthly rent is staggering at $600,000, the house is unfurnished. Kenny G's personal belongings have reportedly been stored, while the property has been decorated with items owned by Bezos and his fiancee.

Meanwhile, Bezos and Sanchez have recently been spotted continuing their vacation before their wedding with A-list couple Katy Perry (American singer-songwriter) and her partner Orlando Bloom (British actor).

The famous couples were also seen with American singer-songwriter Usher as they made their way around Dubrovnik, Croatia, reports Page Six. They were seen walking down the city's main street before boarding a boat with several others.

Bezos and Sanchez have also announced a $100 million fund to help with recovery efforts for the wildfires in Hawaii's Maui Island.

In an Instagram post, Sanchez wrote that they "are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves".