Krafton announces BGMI Open Challenge, winner to get Rs 75 lakh cash prize: Check registration details

New Delhi: Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has announced that the registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge (BMOC) will open from March 14, 2022. The Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge is the South Korean developers’ first-ever edition of the semi-pro tournament for BGMI.

Krafton has noted that BGMI players with Level 25 and above along with Tier Platinum 5 members and above can participate in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge.

“With the Open Challenge, the tournament looks at leveling the playing field for many aspirational players while providing specialized opportunities to pro-level players," Krafton said.

Following the registrations will begin in-game qualifiers, a total of 512 teams are expected to battle in Round 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge, and 256 teams will qualify for the 2nd round.

Of the total 256 teams competing in the 2nd round, 64 teams will advance to the third round of the tournament. Finally, a total of 32 teams will qualify for the fourth round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge.

32 teams that will qualify in the tournament will progress to the BGMI Pro Series. Gamers stand a chance of winning a Rs 75 lakh cash prize by winning the BGMI Pro Series.

The 32 teams will compete in a Round Robin format and a total of 16 teams will qualify for the grand finals of BMPS Season 1. Gamers will contest in the tournament in only online mode. Also Read: RBI lifts all restrictions on HDFC Bank; permits new digital launches

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI is a popular battle royale game that is available for Indian gamers. The title was launched by Krafton in the country after the Indian government had banned its other game, PUBG Mobile India, on grounds of national security and user privacy. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Change your old photo on Aadhaar in simple steps, check how

