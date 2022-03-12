Aadhaar Card Update: Change your old photo on Aadhaar in simple steps, check how

New Delhi: Aadhaar is one of the most crucial documents for Indian residents. The 12-digit ID card is required to receive several services offered by state and private agencies. Indian residents are required to share their Aadhaar card details to receive the benefits under various government schemes. And that’s the reason why cardholders are required to keep their details updated.

Since many had applied for Aadhaar cards years ago, the photo on the document doesn’t really match with how you look today. So, if you want to change the photo on the Aadhaar card, here’s good news. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows Aadhaar cardholders to change their details on the document.

You can change details like phone number, address, e-mail ID, photo, and name, among others, using UIDAI’s facilities. Cardholders can apply for a few changes on the official UIDAI website. However, for changing the photo on the Aadhaar card, cardholders are required to visit their nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Here’s how to change photo on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: You will need to visit your nearest Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre to change the photo on Aadhaar Card.

Step 2: Upon reaching the centre, you will need to collect the Aadhaar enrolment form. You can separately down the form from the official UIDAI website.

Step 3: Enter the details asked on the form.

Step 4: Submit the form and complete the biometric verification.

Step 5: The executive at the centre will take your photograph.

Step 6: You will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 at the centre to change the photo on your Aadhaar Card. Also Read: Navi IPO: Sachin Bansal's fintech company files draft papers for Rs 3,350-crore IPO

Step 7: You will get an Update Request Number (URN) with the acknowledgement slip. You can use the URN to check the status of your update request. Also Read: Ferns N Petals gets Rs 200 crores funding from Lighthouse India Fund III

Live TV

#mute