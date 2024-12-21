Lava Blaze Duo 5G Goes On Sale In India; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Price In India: Lava has rolled out the Lava Blaze Duo 5G smartphone in the Indian market. Now, the newly launched smartphone goes on sale in the country. It is available in Arctic White and Celestial Blue colour options. Notably, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G is the first in the segment to arrive with a secondary display on the back beside the camera module.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Price In India

The handset is priced at Rs 18,999 for the base model 6GB+128GB and the 8GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 20,499. Consumers can purchase the newly launched smartphone via Amazon.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Bank Offers

After discounts and offers, consumers can buy the smartphone at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage model. HDFC Bank debit and credit cardholders can also avail themselves of an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 between December 20 and December 22.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Specifications:

The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 394ppi. It also boasts a 1.58-inch AMOLED screen on the rear panel with a resolution of 228x460 pixels and a pixel density of 336ppi.

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, the device is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.

For photography, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G offers a 64-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth capture, along with a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

The smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication and carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.